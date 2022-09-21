Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified

Two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona were a married couple from Mexico.
Two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona were a married couple from Mexico.(File image courtesy: Yuma County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Yuma

Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.

Yuma County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency crews responded and inside the plane, they found two people dead. They’ve since been identified as Ronald Barba, 61, and Marcela Barba, 47, both from Tijuana, Mexico.

TRENDING: Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say

Investigators say the crash happened as the couple was flying from San Diego to Nogales in a Van’s Aircraft RV-6. It’s a two-seat homebuilt plane that’s sold as a kit. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Earlier in the week on Sept. 13, another married couple was killed in a small plane crash near the northern Arizona town of Seligman. They were on their way to Las Vegas from Wichita Falls, Tex.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a FedEx truck.
Roads blocked after motorcycle collides with FedEx truck in Chandler
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is reading to babies all week long as part...
‘Babies with Books’ program helping premature babies and their families
In the past year, the equestrian-centric location has held more than 70 events and has been...
WestWorld announces record-shattering year
A recent report shows 50% of Phoenix home sellers lowered their asking price in July just to...
Latest fed rate increase expected to further cool Phoenix real estate