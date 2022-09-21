PolitiFact: Attack on school chief Kathy Hoffman lacks key testing context

Hoffman said it's unnecessary to put school officials through the stress of wondering whether...
Hoffman said it's unnecessary to put school officials through the stress of wondering whether they will have to make drastic budget cuts a few weeks from now.(Arizona's Family)
By PolitiFact
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Politifact) - School test scores are being used to score points in the race for Arizona’s top education seat.

Challenger Tom Horne, a Republican who held the job over a decade ago, said Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman has failed to focus on the basics.

“Under the current regime, the focus has been on everything except academics,” Horne tweeted Aug. 21. “Student learning, and therefore student test scores, plummeted. Even before COVID, under the current regime, over half of Arizona students were not proficient in reading or math.”

Hoffman took office in January 2019. That gave her about 14 months before COVID closed schools and put students into online learning. We looked at whether test scores fell on her watch, and how they compared with previous years.

Horne fails to include significant context, in particular, the outside factors played a role in academic proficiency.

We reached out to Horne and he pointed us to the AZMerit results.

Pre-COVID, Arizona’s test scores changed little under Hoffman

When Hoffman became superintendent in 2019, 42% of Arizona students passed the AZMerit for both its reading and math sections. That was four months after she took office and was little changed from the preceding years.

Arizona Department of Education records show that the passing rate for sections of the AZMerit dating back to 2015 ranged from 38% to 41% before Hoffman.

Arizona students showed gradual improvement until the COVID pandemic

The state began using the AZMerit test in 2015. In April 2022, the state switched to the Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment.

The COVID factor

Standardized testing in Arizona takes place in the spring. Hoffman had been superintendent for four months when students were tested in her first year.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools. The state canceled standardized testing that year. Testing resumed in 2021 and the damage to test scores was striking. For math proficiency, the percentage had fallen from 42% in 2019 to 31% in 2021. For reading, the percentage fell from 42% to 38%.

Among education researchers, there is no debate that COVID-19 upended student learning across the board. The latest national survey found that the country had the “largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first-ever score decline in mathematics.”

In Arizona, scores recovered modestly in 2022. The passing rate for math rose two percentage points to 33%, and for reading, scores went up three points to 41%.

Our ruling

Horne said that under Hoffman, “student test scores plummeted. Even before COVID, under the current regime, over half of Arizona students were not proficient in reading or math.”

Hoffman had been in her position four months when testing took place. At the end of the 2018-19 school year, 42% of Arizona students had achieved a passing score on the state’s standardized reading tests. That was higher than the year prior, and indicative of steady improvement since 2015.

After schools started testing again following COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, student performance did drop. Math scores fell by nine points and reading by four.

But school systems nationwide saw similar declines in student performance.

Horne presents statistics to put Hoffman in a poor light, but he leaves out significant context.

We rate this claim Mostly False.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Politifact. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

PolitiFact: Yes, Kathy Hoffman lobbied to hire hundreds of counselors at Arizona schools

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By PolitiFact
Hoffman said, “Since 2019, I’ve successfully lobbied for the funds to add hundreds of school counselors, lowering our student to school counselor ratio by 20%.”

Politics

PolitiFact: Arizona Republican said Pence ‘seized power’ from Trump, undertook a ‘coup’ Jan. 6. That’s wrong.

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By PolitiFact
Mark Finchem, the Republican running for Arizona Secretary of State, claims former Vice President Mike Pence “seized power” from President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, and that Pence’s actions amounted to a “coup. Is that true?

Politics

PolitiFact: Senate candidate Blake Masters backs 15-week Arizona abortion law with no rape, incest exceptions

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By PolitiFact
In an Arizona toss-up race that could determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate, a TV ad brands Republican candidate Blake Masters as an extremist on abortion. Is that true?

Politics

PolitiFact: Pro-GOP ad in Arizona Senate race falsely links Keystone pipeline to gasoline prices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PolitiFact
In the Arizona Senate race, a $1.5 million ad buy accuses Democrat Mark Kelly of worsening pain at the pump.

Latest News

Politics

Arizona voters to decide if they want another elected official at State Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Barry
The Lt. Governor would be of the same party as candidates running for Governor, and they would run on the same ticket.

News

Midterm elections are right around the corner: Here's what Arizonans need to know

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
More than 4 million Arizonans are registered to vote, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. However, well over a million adults are not.

Election Headlines

Signed up to vote? National Voter Registration Day encourages people to register ahead of midterms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kylee Cruz
More than 4 million Arizonans are registered to vote, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office

Politics

Katie Hobbs holds a roundtable discussion on the future of abortion rights in Arizona

Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST
|
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs held a roundtable to discuss the future of abortion rights in Arizona.

Politics

Former Arizona attorney general is confident anti “dark money” bill will pass

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:35 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The bill says any group spending more than $50,000 on a statewide race or $25,000 on a local race would have to disclose who’s funding them.

Politics

New bill would require political campaigns to reveal funding sources

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:56 PM MST
|
The Voter’s Right to Know Act would require any political campaign that spends $50,000 on a state-wide race, or $25,000 on a local race to disclose where their money comes from.