Arizona Diamondbacks welcome first female broadcaster to the booth

Gearin is the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager for the Dbacks Single-A team, the Visalia Rawhide.(Arizona Diamondbacks)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks made history on Tuesday but not on the field. Instead, the team welcomed their first female broadcaster Jill Gearin to the booth to help call the first game between the Diamondbacks and Dodgers doubleheader!

Gearin called the 3rd through 5th innings, joining Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly. Her first Major League call was definitely one for the books, with catcher Daulton Varsho going deep for a solo homer!

“First pitch swung on, deep fly ball to right field. Right fielder Gallo going back, he’s looking up — it’s a home run for Daulton Varsho!” said Gearin.

Varsho’s solo shot gave the Dbacks an early 2-1 lead, but a 5-run eighth inning propelled the Dodgers past the Dbacks. The Dodgers spoiled Gearin’s debut, beating the Dbacks 6-5. However, they’ll have a second chance at redemption to finish off the doubleheader at 7:10 p.m.

Gearin is the director of Broadcasting and Media Relations manager for the Dbacks Single-A team, the Visalia Rawhide. In the Rawhide’s 73-year history, she was named their first female broadcaster.

