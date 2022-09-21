300 tons of sand hits Footprint Center floor for beach volleyball tournament

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - About 300 tons of sand were brought into the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday morning in preparation for the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour’s Association of Volleyball Professionals Championship that’s set for later this week.

Top volleyball players from around the globe will be coming into Phoenix for the events on Friday and Saturday. What makes this stop unique is that it’s the only event in AVP’s 15-tournament season that’s played indoors where sand has been trucked in. It took 20 truckloads to get all that sand into the Footprint Center.

The group was created in southern California, with its first tour launching in 1983. It’s still the U.S.’s premier professional beach volleyball tour! This year’s spot will be the first time the AVP championship has been in the city since 2009. This year, the AVP will hold more tournaments and offer more prize money than in 2009 with $2 million in prize money on the line between 15 tournaments in cities across the U.S.

Want to grab your tickets now before it’s too late? Click here!

