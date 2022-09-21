Feed Arizona Children
3-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck in Buckeye

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Buckeye Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Buckeye police received a call about a 3-year-old girl hit near Apache and Broadway roads. Police say family was outside the home when one family member was getting ready to leave. The girl ran in front of the truck as it was driving away and was hit.

First responders arrived at the home and saw the girl awake and crying. She was flown to the hospital, but her injuries are unknown. Buckeye police are further investigating the accident.

