Valentine Super Love Jam concert line-up announced

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mega 104.3 has announced the concert line-up for the annual Valentine’s Super Love Jam on Feb. 18, 2023!

Tickets are on sale for the Footprint Center event and start at $45 for the event. This year’s headliner is Keith Sweat and will be joined by Ginuwine, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, Tierra, and Rose Royce. Each musical legend plans to play some of their greatest hits.

Check out the legendary hit list below:

Keith Sweat

”Twisted”

“Nobody”

“Make It Last Forever”

“I Want Her”

“I’ll Give All of My Love To You”

Blackstreet

“No Diggity”

“Don’t Leave Me”

”Before I Let You Go”

“Joy”

Ginuwine

“Pony”

“Differences”

“So Anxious”

“In Those Jeans”

Color Me Badd

“All 4 Love”

“I Adore Mi Amor”

“Close To Heaven”

Tierra

“Together”

“Memories”

“I’m Gonna Find Her”

“Darlin Forever”

Rose Royce

”Ooh Boy”

“Wishing On A Star”

“I Wanna Get Next To You”

“Love Don’t Live Here Anymore”

“I’m Going Down”

“Car Wash”

Want to learn more about the event or what else is coming to the Footprint Center? Click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.