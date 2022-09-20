Feed Arizona Children
Valentine Super Love Jam concert line-up announced

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2013, file photo, Keith Sweat accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award...
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2013, file photo, Keith Sweat accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Teddy Riley, the singer and producer behind hits for Michael Jackson, says now that he’s days away from his big show at the Apollo Theater, a return to his hometown in Harlem after more than 20 years, he’s struck with emotion. Riley, who spearheaded the New Jack Swing era in music in the '80s and '90s, will headline two shows Sunday at the Apollo along with R&B maven Keith Sweat.((Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File))
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mega 104.3 has announced the concert line-up for the annual Valentine’s Super Love Jam on Feb. 18, 2023!

Tickets are on sale for the Footprint Center event and start at $45 for the event. This year’s headliner is Keith Sweat and will be joined by Ginuwine, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, Tierra, and Rose Royce. Each musical legend plans to play some of their greatest hits.

Check out the legendary hit list below:

Keith Sweat

  • ”Twisted”
  • “Nobody”
  • “Make It Last Forever”
  • “I Want Her”
  • “I’ll Give All of My Love To You”

Blackstreet

  • “No Diggity”
  • “Don’t Leave Me”
  • ”Before I Let You Go”
  • “Joy”

Ginuwine

  • “Pony”
  • “Differences”
  • “So Anxious”
  • “In Those Jeans”

Color Me Badd

  • “All 4 Love”
  • “I Adore Mi Amor”
  • “Close To Heaven”

Tierra

  • “Together”
  • “Memories”
  • “I’m Gonna Find Her”
  • “Darlin Forever”

Rose Royce

  • ”Ooh Boy”
  • “Wishing On A Star”
  • “I Wanna Get Next To You”
  • “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore”
  • “I’m Going Down”
  • “Car Wash”

Want to learn more about the event or what else is coming to the Footprint Center? Click here.

