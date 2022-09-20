Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tucson agrees to conserve some of its share of Colorado River water

NASA satellite images show the decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.
NASA satellite images show the decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.(NASA)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson announced Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it will conserve a portion of its share of water from the Colorado River.

City officials signed an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District (Central Arizona Project) to leave up to 30,000 acre-feet of its 2022 allocation in Lake Mead.

“We put our water on the table and invited others to join us,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “We continue to call on others to step up and do their part to contribute to urgent Colorado River solutions we all need.”

The Bureau of Reclamation will compensate the city approximately $260 per acre-foot of water left in the lake, as part of multistate efforts to conserve water in Lake Mead.

The exact amount the city will leave in Lake Mead will be finalized in the coming weeks, as Tucson Water and CAP complete and verify related water accounting for 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Good Samaritan helped a Valley woman with some tire trouble.
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire
Good Samaritan helps Valley woman with tire trouble
CJ, a smart, witty, 12-year-old is looking for his forever family.
Creative, smart young man looking for loving family
A mother-son duo is being recognized for Something Good!
Mother pushes wheel-bound son in 24 marathons
Fighting balance issues among older adults