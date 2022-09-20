Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tropical moisture brings rain to Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Sept. 20
7-Day Forecast for Sept. 20(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning light showers are moving through the Valley. Under partly sunny skies, look for a slight chance for more rain and isolated thunderstorms today with a Valley high of 99 degrees this afternoon.

Tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Madeline is pushing into Arizona from the south. This moisture will be interacting with an area of low pressure off the coast of California to bring increased shower and thunderstorm chances to Arizona for the next few days. Showers are even more likely for the Valley tomorrow and tomorrow night, continuing into Thursday. Chances stand at about 50 percent for those days.

In the high country, showers and heavier rain are even more likely. A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Flagstaff and much of reservation country and the Mogollon Rim. The Watch is in effect from this afternoon through Thursday evening for the possibility of heavy rain that could bring flooding and flash flooding.

The cloud cover and rain chances will also keep temperatures fairly cool for this time of year for the next few days. Look for a high of just 93 degrees in the Valley tomorrow, with mid 90s likely again Thursday. Triple digits and dry weather return for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected for the work week.
Cooler temps, maybe some rain this week
Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected for the work week.
Cooler temperatures and rain chances expected for this week
Rain may come Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, low 100s this week
Possibility of rain Wednesday, high 90s to low 100s this week