Tropical moisture brings rain to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning light showers are moving through the Valley. Under partly sunny skies, look for a slight chance for more rain and isolated thunderstorms today with a Valley high of 99 degrees this afternoon.

Tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Madeline is pushing into Arizona from the south. This moisture will be interacting with an area of low pressure off the coast of California to bring increased shower and thunderstorm chances to Arizona for the next few days. Showers are even more likely for the Valley tomorrow and tomorrow night, continuing into Thursday. Chances stand at about 50 percent for those days.

In the high country, showers and heavier rain are even more likely. A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Flagstaff and much of reservation country and the Mogollon Rim. The Watch is in effect from this afternoon through Thursday evening for the possibility of heavy rain that could bring flooding and flash flooding.

The cloud cover and rain chances will also keep temperatures fairly cool for this time of year for the next few days. Look for a high of just 93 degrees in the Valley tomorrow, with mid 90s likely again Thursday. Triple digits and dry weather return for the weekend.

