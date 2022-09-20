Suspect injured during shooting involving officers in Mesa
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect was hurt during a shooting involving officers in Mesa on Monday evening. Around 7 p.m., Mesa officers responded to the shooting near Main Street and Alma School Road. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, but the suspect was later taken to the hospital.
The suspect’s injuries are unknown. No officers were hurt during the shooting. Police say southbound Alma School and Main Street will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to use Country Club Drive or Dobson Road.
This is the 49th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 77th in the state in 2022.
