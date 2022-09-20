Suspect injured during shooting involving officers in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect was hurt during a shooting involving officers in Mesa on Monday evening. Around 7 p.m., Mesa officers responded to the shooting near Main Street and Alma School Road. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, but the suspect was later taken to the hospital.

The suspect’s injuries are unknown. No officers were hurt during the shooting. Police say southbound Alma School and Main Street will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to use Country Club Drive or Dobson Road.

This is the 49th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 77th in the state in 2022.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting at Alma School and Main Streets. All officers are ok and suspect has been transported to the hospital. There is no danger to the public and no suspects are outstanding. pic.twitter.com/klRTMBdlTc — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 20, 2022

