One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa

Mesa police say four cars were involved but did not say if anyone else was injured.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m.

Mesa police say four cars were involved but did not say if anyone else was injured. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw two cars smashed together in the middle of the road. One car had severe damage to the driver’s side while the other car had damage to the front bumper and windshield. Another car was seen pushed to the side.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash. The victim’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

