NWS asking for feedback from Apache Junction residents hit by flash flooding

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After an active monsoon season, the National Weather Service is asking East Valley residents to give feedback after experiencing extreme weather this year. The NWS plans to look into how they can protect people from severe weather like flash flooding.

The NWS has put out a survey on their social media accounts, asking for feedback about the flash flood that hit Apache Junction on July 28. The goal is to improve how weather information is delivered to the public.

“We determined that the most significant event this summer was probably the Apache Junction flooding event on July 28,” said Matthew Hirsch, a Meteorologist with the NWS Phoenix. “Up to 2.5 inches of rain actually fell in about an hour. There were also some reports of up to two feet of water that entered some homes.”

Torrential rainfall led to multiple rescues and significant damage. “We are looking for insight into how people respond to hazardous weather events,” Hirsch said. “We are going to consider things like do we need to change our product? Are they clear enough? Also is the information that you need getting to you before the event and during the event?”

Eight other cities are also conducting surveys, including Dallas, Atlanta and Boston. All areas experienced a significant flash flooding event this year. They hope their findings will create a better response for spreading information quickly.

“We are hoping the local forecast office will share it with local emergency managers, and other kinds of weather, safety partners to really improve the way things are done. For instance, they may find out there is more of a role for local emergency managers to play and the survey could point to that,” said Brenda Philips, a research professor with the University of Massachusetts.

If you live in Apache Junction, click here to complete the survey. It takes about 5-10 minutes, and you can remain anonymous. The survey will be open for two more weeks.

