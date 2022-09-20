Feed Arizona Children
‘The Nile’ music venue in Mesa cancels Monday night show after ‘online threat’

(File photo courtesy: Mesa Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular music venue in downtown Mesa was forced to shut its doors on Monday, canceling a metal band from performing after an online threat was posted to that night’s performers.

New Jersey-based Shattered Realm was scheduled to perform just after 6 p.m. but the show was abruptly canceled before the performance. Around 7 p.m., the Nile posted on Instagram that there was an “online threat” that potentially put “patrons, staff and the bands in danger.” No other information was immediately released.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Mesa Police Department for more information.

