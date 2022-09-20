Feed Arizona Children
New Mesa Parks and Recreation program will bring more trees and shade to city parks

Mesa Parks and Recreation is offering a new program to bring more “environmental superheroes” to parks around the city.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa Parks and Recreation is bringing more “environmental superheroes” to parks around the city through their new Tree Donation Program.

The program allows residents to pay for planting and replacing trees in Mesa parks through the Foundation for Mesa Parks and Recreation. The program also supports the city’s Climate Action Plan which strives to protect and conserve Mesa’s environment and natural resources.

“The Tree Donation Program gives us much-needed shade and enhances the beauty of our parks. Any amount donated will help to add trees and make a difference in supporting Mesa’s Climate Action Plan,” said Andrea Moore, Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities director.

One way to donate is to visit the Foundation for Mesa Parks website or to have a tree be a living memorial to remember a loved one. A donation to the foundation will be used to purchase and plant a tree in one of Mesa’s parks.

Conditions for this type of donation include the following:

  • A minimum of a 24-inch box tree will be purchased and planted by the Parks maintenance staff at an average cost of $300.
  • Parks maintenance staff will decide where and what type of tree will be planted. Specific locations are limited and will increase the cost to $500.
  • No warranty will be provided on the tree.
  • The Parks Foundation liaison will inform the purchaser of the location and type of tree planted. The Foundation will prepare and deliver a certificate recognizing the donation that was made. No plaques will be allowed to be placed at the tree site.

To learn more or donate a tree visit, foundationformesaparks.com. For more information about the Mesa Climate Action Plan, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

