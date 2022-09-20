Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dies after being hit by suspected impaired driver in Phoenix

A man has died after being hit by a minivan near 7th Ave. and Camelback Rd.
A man has died after being hit by a minivan near 7th Ave. and Camelback Rd.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a minivan Monday night in Phoenix.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a pedestrian hit at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road and arrived to find a man who was seriously hurt. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

TRENDING: Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say

Investigators say the man was about mid-block when he was hit by the minivan that was heading westbound. Officers suspect the man driving was impaired, but it’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Traffic was impacted during the investigation but the intersection has since completely reopened. Police have not yet released the names of those involved. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A drowning occurred.
Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say
Police lights
Dog shot, killed by Mesa officer during domestic violence call
Midterm elections are right around the corner: Here's what Arizonans need to know
Signed up to vote? National Voter Registration Day encourages people to register ahead of midterms