Man dead, teen injured in Phoenix shootout

Both a man and a teenager involved were taken to a local hospital where the man, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Medina, was pronounced dead.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. When officers arrived they found a teen and a man with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital where the man, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Medina, was pronounced dead.

Officers say the teenage boy was not seriously hurt, but he was identified as the shooting suspect. Investigators believe Medina shot at the teen, and he returned fire. Details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The teenager has been released, pending investigation.

