Machine Gun Kelly coming to Phoenix for 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Machine Gun Kelly has announced he’ll be joining the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest lineup.

The three-day concert series will take place Feb. 8-11, 2023 with MGK performing on Feb. 10. Tickets are on sale now and start at $85 per person. Joining him in the line-up are Jason Aldean and special guest MacKenzie Porter on Feb. 9 and The Chainsmokers and guest Gryffin will close out the final night. MGK’s rock/pop punk album called “Tickets to My Downfall” topped the Billboard 200, with 18 tracks landing on the Hot Rock Songs chart. In 2022, his album Mainstream Sellout hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

MGK now has a record of 45 entries on Hot Rock and Alternative songs, the most for any solo artist. “The demand for tickets this year has already been through the roof, with sellout shows already for Jason Aldean and The Chainsmokers, we expect Machine Gun Kelly to sell out quickly as well,” said 2023 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Pat Williams.

The Coors Light Birds Nest doors will open at 3:30 p.m. each day with an outdoor patio area with even more live music, games, entertainment, and various food and beverage options. The special guest opening act will take the main stage inside the 48,000-square foot tent around 6:30 p.m. each night, with the headliners hitting the stage around 8:30 p.m.

The Coors Light Birds Nest will be across from the WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

