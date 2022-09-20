Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Illinois Congressional leaders speak out on the VA offering abortion care in certain cases

Earlier this month, the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs made the announcement.
medical office
medical office(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs announced in early September it would amend its medical regulations for veterans and their beneficiaries to include abortion counseling and allow abortions in certain cases including when a pregnant veteran’s life is at risk, or in instances of rape and incest.

The announcement follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade. That struck down a woman’s right to an abortion as protected by the Constitution.

As a veteran, Senator Tammy Duckworth supports this decision. Duckworth says it’s important these types of medical services are still provided for women in the Armed Services specifically, since she says most veterans don’t personally choose the state where they end up living.

“We, the American people, sent them there to serve us when they were protecting and defending us in the military,” said Duckworth. “I think that’s a component that people don’t understand which is why this decision by the VA is so important because it gets healthcare to the Veterans wherever they are in this country.”

Illinois Congressman Mike Bost doesn’t support the VA’s decision. Bost called it “contrary to longstanding, settled law.” In a statement, he says in part: “I oppose it and am already working to put a stop to it.”

In a House Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing on Sept. 15th, Bost said he is working with his colleagues on “the Appropriations Committee and in the Senate to consider sanctions against V.A. for violating the Anti-Deficiency Act.” Bost went further to say “Abortion is not health care – no matter what those on the other side of this issue may feel.”

With the option to provide abortion care services now in the hands of states, this decision by the VA will override state law in the case of Veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Midterm elections are right around the corner: Here's what Arizonans need to know
Signed up to vote? National Voter Registration Day encourages people to register ahead of midterms
Katie Hobbs holds a roundtable discussion on the future of abortion rights in Arizona
Four ways to raise your credit score