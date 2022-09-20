Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!

Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.

Alison wrote in her post, “Goes to show you that there are kind people out there willing to be a helper, even if it means getting dirty changing a tire on your way home from work.” She wrote that she truly appreciated the man’s kindness.

