First Alert WX Day declared for Wednesday due to flood watch in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are declaring Wednesday a #FirstAlertWX day due to the chance of flooding across the Valley. After widely scattered morning showers, rapidly arriving moisture has prompted a Flood Watch that goes into effect Wednesday from 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. across the Valley and most of Central Arizona. This coincides with a large flood watch across most Northern Arizona that runs through Thursday.

T-storms, juiced with tropical moisture, will have the potential for flooding in many areas across the state. (AZ Family)

It should be noted that most of the Valley are only expected to receive a .25″ or below, but isolated thunderstorms, juiced with tropical moisture, could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time, prompting the flooding concerns. Look for our chance of widely scattered showers to increase tonight across the Valley and into Wednesday. Highs should be in the mid to lower 90′s. Expect lots of clouds plus periods of rain to keep things cooler than normal. Also, expect flooding over all burn scars, especially in the mountain areas.

A chance of showers continues Thursday, but amounts would be light as the rain tapers off and moves north and east of the Valley. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will rapidly return to the Valley of the Sun with highs around the 100-degree mark by Friday and adding a degree or two by the weekend. Sunny and remaining dry at the beginning of next week with his near average for this time of year.

