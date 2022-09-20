Firefighters rescue 2 cats from burning home in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two cats have been reunited with their owner after being rescued from a house fire in south Phoenix Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. at a home near 16th Street and Broadway. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the backyard. The back of the home was on fire.

Everyone made it out safely and firefighters were able to save two cats that were trapped in a bedroom closet before extinguishing the fire. Rescue crews made sure the cats were OK before turning them over to the homeowner.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

