Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(Credit: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend.

On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three passengers: Dhinesh Nagarajan 23, also from Tempe, while Gnanappan Nagarajan, 53, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal, 45, were said to be family visiting from India.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 dead after fiery crash between car, semi-truck near Sedona

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday along State Route 179. The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling glass had told troopers that he was heading south on Interstate 17 when his brakes failed. The driver says he got off the interstate at the Sedona exit but couldn’t stop. That’s when he crashed into a 2020 Nissan Sentra that killed the family. Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the crash. An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona's housing market is rapidly changing, and seller are taking advantage of technology to...
Home sellers weigh traditional, virtual staging as housing market cools
Federal prosecutors say Toni Richardson and another man took more than $1 million in PPP loans...
Former Phoenix officer ordered to pay $1 million; sentenced to 15 months for PPP loan fraud
Learn some bike safety do's and don'ts with the Rob Dollar Foundation.
Arizona ranks 5th deadliest state for pedestrians; bike safety is critical as temperatures cool
Bike safety do's and don'ts with the Rob Dollar Foundation