Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dog shot, killed by Mesa officer during domestic violence call

Police lights
Police lights(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say they shot and killed a dog that was trying to bite an officer during a domestic violence investigation.

TRENDING: Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say

According to Mesa police, it happened after officers responded to the call in a neighborhood near Lindsey and Baseline Road Monday night. As one officer was working the scene inside the house, police say a large pit bull came at the officer. Officers say the dog was attempting to bite him on the hands and knees. The officer then shot the dog, and it was later pronounced dead at a vet hospital.

One person was arrested in connection to the domestic violence call. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man has died after being hit by a minivan near 7th Ave. and Camelback Rd.
Man dies after being hit by suspected impaired driver in Phoenix
A drowning occurred.
Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say
Midterm elections are right around the corner: Here's what Arizonans need to know
Signed up to vote? National Voter Registration Day encourages people to register ahead of midterms