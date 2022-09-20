Beloved Irish pub ‘Rosie McCaffrey’s’ closing in Phoenix after over 20 years
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular central Phoenix Irish pub is closing its door after more than two decades.
It’s called Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, just off 7th Street and Camelback Road. Rooted in its history is bridging together a more robust nightlife scene, owner Seamus McCaffrey says he opened his first Irish pub, called the Dubliner, nearly 40 years ago. Over that time, he says help worked to bring and expand the Valley’s Irish community and help bring Guinness to Arizona on draught.
The time, he says, has now come to the end.
A final celebration is being held for their last weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. McCaffrey has not said what he’s working on next.
