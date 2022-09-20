Beloved Irish pub ‘Rosie McCaffrey’s’ closing in Phoenix after over 20 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular central Phoenix Irish pub is closing its door after more than two decades.

It’s called Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, just off 7th Street and Camelback Road. Rooted in its history is bridging together a more robust nightlife scene, owner Seamus McCaffrey says he opened his first Irish pub, called the Dubliner, nearly 40 years ago. Over that time, he says help worked to bring and expand the Valley’s Irish community and help bring Guinness to Arizona on draught.

The time, he says, has now come to the end.

On behalf of myself and my family, we would like to thank all the great Rosie’s staff, bands, and the distributors we’ve had over the years. We also want to give a big thank you to all the loyal customers for making it possible to own this establishment. It has been such a joy and privilege to serve my community throughout the years through the charity work that I’ve been involved in. Owning this pub and your patronage has made it all possible.

A final celebration is being held for their last weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. McCaffrey has not said what he’s working on next.

