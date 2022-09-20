Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Beloved Irish pub ‘Rosie McCaffrey’s’ closing in Phoenix after over 20 years

(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular central Phoenix Irish pub is closing its door after more than two decades.

It’s called Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, just off 7th Street and Camelback Road. Rooted in its history is bridging together a more robust nightlife scene, owner Seamus McCaffrey says he opened his first Irish pub, called the Dubliner, nearly 40 years ago. Over that time, he says help worked to bring and expand the Valley’s Irish community and help bring Guinness to Arizona on draught.

TRENDING: Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix

The time, he says, has now come to the end.

A final celebration is being held for their last weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. McCaffrey has not said what he’s working on next.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dessert please!
Check out the Chic Chef’s ‘Brookie’ dessert
Though producing wine is traditionally associated with certain regions, up-and-coming wineries...
10 emerging wine regions across America
Guacamole eating contest on Good Morning Arizona during National Guacamole Day 2022
Kick off Arizona Restaurant Week at Barrio Queen!
Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen