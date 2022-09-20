Arizona Supreme Court rules in favor of keeping ‘anti-dark money’ initiative on the ballot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled to let an initiative appear on the November ballot that would provide greater transparency to Arizona voters, letting them know who is funding their campaigns.

The “Voter’s Right To Know Act” requires any group spending more than $50,000 on a statewide race or $25,000 on a local race to discuss who’s funding them. Arizona’s Family previously reported earlier this year that conservative groups failed in court to block the proposition from going to voters.

Proposition 211 came together from a bipartisan group of political and business leaders who say that political action committees and other prominent political groups should abide by the same rules as individuals regarding candidate fundraising. It’s been an effort years in the making.

Terry Goddard, a former Phoenix mayor and state Attorney General, is one of the proponents leading the anti-dark money effort. He said they followed all state laws and guidelines to get the initiative on the November ballot.

“I’ve heard it, and it makes me chuckle because you and I, as citizens and voters, we contribute,” Goddard told Arizona’s Family earlier this month. “But if I contribute to a political candidate over $50, I’ve got to give my name, my home address, and my employer or retired.”

Opponents of the bill had said those financial disclosures could dampen free speech and starve off big-money donors.

A lawsuit had been filed against the Secretary of State’s office by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and several other political action groups. The lawsuit claims the signatures gathered for the Voters Right to Know Act should be thrown out, based on the claim that petitioners didn’t follow proper procedures registering with the state. A Superior Court judge rejected the lawsuit and now the Arizona Supreme Court has rejected their appeal.

