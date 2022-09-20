1 in every 5 Arizona workers are returning to the office to save energy costs, survey says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent survey by CouponBirds has found that one in every five Arizona workers have returned to the office to save on their home energy costs.

The cost of working from home is often missed when we think about inflation. Paying for internet, printing amenities, groceries, home office needs, and more can add up quickly over time. Of the 2,809 employees scattered throughout Arizona that were interviewed, around 36% of the workers said that the financial savings they’ll gain by returning to the office is more important than the convenience of working from home.

The summer of 2022 saw record high temperatures across the nation, forcing many to cut back on their air conditioning use out of necessity to reduce costs. More than a third of those surveyed said that they’re likely to save more on the cost of meals by returning to work since they’ve been eating more at home. 19% said that free internet would be their biggest saving. Also, more than a third said that the savings they’ll gain by returning to work is more important than the independence of working from home.

“With rising inflation and the steadily increasing cost of living, it’s understandable why many employees are looking to reduce their financial expenses by returning to the workplace and taking advantage of the facilities provided by their employers,” says Tricia Smith of CouponBirds. “It’s a good idea to calculate your would-be expenses in both circumstances to help determine if the savings involved in returning to the office outweigh those associated with working from home.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.