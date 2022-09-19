September is World Alzheimer’s Month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In recognition of World Alzheimer’s Month, Good Morning Arizona spoke with a doctor of naturopathic medicine to discuss why it is important to spread awareness of this disease.

Dr. Donese Worden, NMD, is part of the Arizona Naturopathic Medical Association and says that in Arizona, around 200,000 individuals have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. However, she believes there are more who could be diagnosed since the disease can lie dormant for up to 20 years or more, prior to the onset of symptoms. For some who are concerned about their risk factor, Dr. Worden said that one APOE gene may increase your chances of being diagnosed so it’s important to be tested if you’re concerned.

“Dementia, cognitive decline is not part of natural aging. We can do something sometimes,” Dr. Worden said. “There are things that can cause dementia-type symptoms that can be corrected. But when it’s Alzheimer’s we don’t have great treatments at this time.” She said that statistics show that people experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s often avoid treatment because they’re afraid to know or of a misdiagnosis.

“They’re afraid to go to the doctors, and the doctors aren’t really using all the tools that we have,” she said. “Most doctors don’t even know about these kinds of tests that we can be running to see if we’re at risk.” Dr. Worden encourages family members concerned that a family member may have the disease to reach out and seek help for their loved one.

“If it’s happening on a consistent basis, you really need to be checked,” she said. “If it is Alzheimer’s, there are some things that are showing up in the research...ketogenic diet, hypobaric oxygen, also music. Alzheimer’s doesn’t damage the brain that remembers music.” She also recommends meditation up to 12 minutes a day can help cognition, memory, and more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.