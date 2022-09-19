Rain chances return for the work week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ll start the week warm and dry. Monday we are looking at a high of 102 in the Valley with mostly sunny skies. We will have a shift in the weather pattern mid-week.

With an increase in moisture, we have better shower and thunderstorm chances beginning Monday night for eastern Arizona, and a better chance Tuesday in the valley. Rain chances will stay in the forecast through Thursday. We will also notice cooler temperatures midweek, only making it to the mid to upper 90s, which is below average for this time of the year. By the weekend, temperatures will warm back to the triple digits, and drier air returns.

