Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Rain chances return for the work week

An increase in moisture will boost the chance of storms for the work week in the Valley.
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ll start the week warm and dry. Monday we are looking at a high of 102 in the Valley with mostly sunny skies. We will have a shift in the weather pattern mid-week.

With an increase in moisture, we have better shower and thunderstorm chances beginning Monday night for eastern Arizona, and a better chance Tuesday in the valley. Rain chances will stay in the forecast through Thursday. We will also notice cooler temperatures midweek, only making it to the mid to upper 90s, which is below average for this time of the year. By the weekend, temperatures will warm back to the triple digits, and drier air returns.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An increase in moisture will boost the chance of rain for the work week.
Chance of storms increase for the work week
Warmer temperatures are on the way for the last weekend of summer.
Storm chances are back in the forecast
Warmer temperatures are on the way for the last weekend of summer.
Temperatures above normal for the last weekend of summer
Sunshine and dry weather on the way for the Valley
Sunshine and dry weather ahead for the Valley