Rain chances return to Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Sept. 19
7-Day Forecast for Sept. 19(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a nice morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s across the Valley. Look for clear skies, light winds and a high of 104 this afternoon, which is a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Today is likely to be the warmest day this week, with big weather changes ahead.

An area of low pressure sitting off the West Coast will bring a dry, southwesterly flow to Arizona for another day. But a tropical system to our south will soon bring a surge of moisture into Arizona. Tropical Storm Madeline will pass by the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula tomorrow as it weakens and pushes to the northwest. Although it’s moving away from Arizona, a surge of moisture from this system will work its way up the Gulf of California and into the Desert Southwest. This will add to rain and thunderstorm chances, especially as the low off the coast begins to move onshore to our north across the Great Basin.

For the Valley, rainfall chances start tomorrow but peak on Wednesday and Thursday near 40 percent. Even higher rainfall chances are in the forecast for the high country. Rainfall totals could be pretty impressive across the state, as we’re dealing with tropical moisture.

By Friday, we’re beginning to dry out and no rain is expected next weekend. Temperatures will drop to the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday but triple digits return Friday through the weekend.

