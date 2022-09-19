Phoenix police identify man shot under a bridge Sunday morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the man found dead after being shot underneath a bridge near 20th Street and McDowell Road early Sunday morning.

Police say they originally got a call about a shooting in the area around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found Rick Wagge, 59, and pronounced him dead at the scene. At this time, authorities haven’t released any suspect information nor any details about what led up to the shooting. However, police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Investigators are asking who might know something or might’ve seen something to contact police or Silent Witness. The shooting was one of three Valley shootings that Phoenix police were investigating over the weekend.

