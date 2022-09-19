Feed Arizona Children
Phoenix police identify man shot under a bridge Sunday morning

Police say a man was shot underneath a bridge near SR-51 and McDowell Road early Sunday morning.
Police say a man was shot underneath a bridge near SR-51 and McDowell Road early Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the man found dead after being shot underneath a bridge near 20th Street and McDowell Road early Sunday morning.

Police say they originally got a call about a shooting in the area around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found Rick Wagge, 59, and pronounced him dead at the scene. At this time, authorities haven’t released any suspect information nor any details about what led up to the shooting. However, police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

TRENDING: Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

Investigators are asking who might know something or might’ve seen something to contact police or Silent Witness. The shooting was one of three Valley shootings that Phoenix police were investigating over the weekend.

