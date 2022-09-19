Mother pushes wheel-bound son in 24 marathons

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Michaux’s 32-year-old son, Woody, a former lacrosse player, was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Wilson’s Disease 11 years ago. The condition left him unable to control his muscles, swallow or speak.

Instead of giving up, the pair competes in races while Kim pushes Woody in his wheelchair.

So far, he’s completed 41 half marathons and 24 with Kim over four years. Their goal is to run in all 50 states, and they’re prepping for two marathons this fall.

Wilson’s disease affects 1 in about 40,000 people. It can be fatal if not diagnosed, and there is no cure. Still, Woody doesn’t let that stop him. He is still the life of the party and fist bumps everyone he sees at every race.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.