Mother, daughter stabbed at Bullhead City gas station, police say

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A mother and daughter were stabbed after an apparent argument at a Bullhead City gas station over the weekend. Police are now trying to find two suspects involved.

According to a Facebook post posted by Bullhead City police, officers were called out to the Fastrip gas station on Highway 95 just after midnight on Sunday. When they showed up, they found a 28-year-old woman yelling that her 57-year-old mother had been stabbed. Paramedics quickly arrived and rushed them to a local medical center. They have since been released.

Investigators believe the mother-daughter pair had been involved in some sort of argument with a man and a woman inside the store. At some point, the altercation moved to the parking lot, and that’s when a woman stabbed the two.

Police are now looking for a short, light-skinned, Hispanic woman with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing short white shorts and a black shirt. They are also searching for a man involved as well. He was described as a “clean-shaven Hispanic man, with a tall and slender build.” Both suspects took off in a four-door car with dark-tinted windows, possibly a Honda or a Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bullhead City Police at (928) 763-1999.

