Man seriously hurt after motorcycle hits car near Sun City

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near Sun City.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle hit the back of a car that was stopped for a school bus on Olive Ave near 109th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

As of 8 a.m., Olive Avenue is closed in both directions from 107th to 111th avenues. Check back for updates and see the latest traffic conditions here.

UPDATE: Olive Ave is CLOSED eastbound at 111th Ave and westbound at 107th Ave for a police investigation. Please avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/vbafQZMcRy — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MCDOTNews) September 19, 2022

