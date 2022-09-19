Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner.

According to police on the scene, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say the homeowner, identified as a woman, fired her gun and shot him. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but later died. Detectives are still on scene investigating.

This shooting marks the fifth death involving a shooting after a particularly violent weekend around the Valley.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.