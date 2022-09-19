Feed Arizona Children
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence along Danbury Drive.
Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence along Danbury Drive.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner.

According to police on the scene, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say the homeowner, identified as a woman, fired her gun and shot him. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but later died. Detectives are still on scene investigating.

This shooting marks the fifth death involving a shooting after a particularly violent weekend around the Valley.

RELATED: Multiple dead after multiple overnight shootings across the Valley

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

