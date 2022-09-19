Feed Arizona Children
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix

The player matched all six numbers to win "The Pick" jackpot.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.

The lucky player matched all six numbers to claim their prize. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 14, 16, 39.

