Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.

The lucky player matched all six numbers to claim their prize. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 14, 16, 39.

