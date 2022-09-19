Homeowner escapes fire at north Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man managed to escape a fire that broke out at Phoenix’s Holiday Spa mobile home park Sunday night, all thanks to Phoenix fire crews and police officers.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call that a fire had broken out at the park near Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue around 9 p.m. The man who reported the fire was a 60-year-old homeowner who was trapped inside his back bedroom with only a small window to escape. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the mobile home and another at risk of exposure close to the area.

A homeowner was able to escape a fire that broke out at Holiday Spa mobile home park in Phoenix, just off Cave Creek Road. (Arizona's Family)

Two Phoenix police officers and some fire crews were able to rescue the homeowner and took him to a local burn center. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to any other buildings. Both victims and a dog were displaced. No firefighters or police officers were injured during the incident.

Fire officials say they are still investigating the cause.

