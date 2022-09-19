Flagstaff offers incentives for businesses to stay in the city

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Flagstaff is looking at ways to help businesses grow in their communities.

Like most cities, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their local shops, and they want to help them stay on their feet. Flagstaff also wants to make itself more appealing for businesses to move there.

Now, a recently launched Business Retention Program offers local businesses the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city.

The incentive started after noticing many local businesses took a hit during the pandemic and are hopeful this program will help keep the city growing. While it can be challenging to attract businesses to their area based on Flagstaff’s location, they hope this mindset changes.

“it can be a challenge indeed. A lot of people take a look at Flagstaff and think it’s a gateway on the way to the Grand Canyon or a place to come and recreate. We actually have a great number of low-profile businesses that most of the time our own residents don’t know about,” said John Saltonstall, Flagstaff’s Business Retention Manager. “I think the challenge that I just mentioned can actually be an asset because as people do come to Flagstaff to enjoy the outdoors and the beauty of the community. When they do they often do interact with our businesses and our startups.”

There are restrictions to obtaining the money, however. Those who prove their community impact have a greater chance, for example, by offering internships and evaluating their environmental impact. Companies also need to have anywhere from 1 to 150 employees.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

