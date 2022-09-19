Feed Arizona Children
Expect ‘simulated gunfire, controlled explosions’ during military training near Phoenix, Peoria this week

Members of the U.S. Army will be training in parts of the Valley near Phoenix and Peoria all week.(File image - credit: U.S. Army / Alejandro Licea)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you see or hear military activity over the next few days in the Phoenix area, chances are it’s simply a training exercise. Members of the U.S. Army are taking part in simulated combat training in parts of Phoenix and Peoria all week, from Monday until Friday.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the training will consist of air and ground mobility operations as well as close-quarter battle training. Residents who live near the undisclosed training site locations “may hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during periods of darkness.”

Why the Valley? Officials say our area terrain is similar to environments troops might encounter when deployed. Planning for this week’s training began months ago. Police say officers will be on-site and that safety precautions are in place to protect both military participants and area residents.

“We apologize in advance for any disruption this training may have on the daily operations of the community,” Peoria police said in a post on social media over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

