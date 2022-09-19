Feed Arizona Children
English pub in central Phoenix hosts viewing event for Queen’s funeral

Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning Queen Elizabeth II.
Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning Queen Elizabeth II.(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While people line the streets of London and England for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and procession, roughly two dozen people gathered in central Phoenix to watch the historic event.

LIVE UPDATES: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

George and Dragon English Pub near Central and Indian School stayed open all night so folks in the Phoenix area could have a place to witness history.

“She’s a figurehead for the country, but it felt like losing my grandmother when she passed away,” Gareth Williams, who was born and raised in England, said.

Some people at Monday’s viewing event are from England like Williams while others were there who follow the royals closely.

“I woke up for William and Catherine’s wedding 11 years ago. I woke up and had a party for Meghan and Harry’s wedding and a big party actually this year for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. I wasn’t expecting to gather again so quickly after for her death, but I had to be here for that milestone as well,” Lindsey Kaskowitz said.

It’s estimated that billions of people across the globe will watch the Queen’s funeral, the longest reigning monarch in British history.

“We might never ever see this again, something of this magnitude. I think it’s something resonated around the world so I definitely didn’t want to miss,” Williams said.

