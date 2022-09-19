Danny Ocean to stop at The Van Buren during 2023 tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Venezuelan-born Danny Ocean will be stopping at Phoenix’s The Van Buren on his 2023 tour.

Ocean’s 16-city tour will be stopping in Phoenix on Sunday, Feb. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Check out his full list of tour dates below:

Tour Dates:

Feb. 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Feb. 03 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern

Feb. 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Feb. 05 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Feb. 07 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Feb. 09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 10 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

Feb. 11 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Feb. 12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Feb. 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Feb. 18 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Feb. 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Feb. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

Feb. 25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Feb. 26 – Miami, FL – The Oasis

Ocean’s style infuses electronic beats into hip-hop. His first hit was “Me Rehúso,” originally written as a Valentine’s Day gift for his then-girlfriend in 2016. He signed on with Atlantic Records and began expanding into the Latin pop arena, working with Karol G, Reik, and other artists like Ed Sheeran and Skrillex. He is now one of the most streamed Latin artists on Spotify.

