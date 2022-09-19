Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Danny Ocean to stop at The Van Buren during 2023 tour

Danny Ocean plans stop in Phoenix in 2023
Danny Ocean plans stop in Phoenix in 2023(Kehiry Castillo)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Venezuelan-born Danny Ocean will be stopping at Phoenix’s The Van Buren on his 2023 tour.

Ocean’s 16-city tour will be stopping in Phoenix on Sunday, Feb. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Check out his full list of tour dates below:

Tour Dates:

  • Feb. 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
  • Feb. 03 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern
  • Feb. 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
  • Feb. 05 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
  • Feb. 07 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
  • Feb. 09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
  • Feb. 10 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
  • Feb. 11 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
  • Feb. 12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
  • Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
  • Feb. 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
  • Feb. 18 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
  • Feb. 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
  • Feb. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead
  • Feb. 25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
  • Feb. 26 – Miami, FL – The Oasis

Ocean’s style infuses electronic beats into hip-hop. His first hit was “Me Rehúso,” originally written as a Valentine’s Day gift for his then-girlfriend in 2016. He signed on with Atlantic Records and began expanding into the Latin pop arena, working with Karol G, Reik, and other artists like Ed Sheeran and Skrillex. He is now one of the most streamed Latin artists on Spotify.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There are more than 200 types of goats and the Wildlife World Zoo shows us an African Pygmy goat.
Meet Millie, the pygmy goat from the Wildlife World Zoo Aquarium & Safari Park
There are more than 200 types of goats and the Wildlife World Zoo shows us an African Pygmy goat.
Meet Millie, the pygmy goat from the Wildlife World Zoo Aquarium & Safari Park
The Colorado River winds through the area, from the Glen Canyon Dam, down toward the Grand...
A Guide to Visiting Horseshoe Bend: Parking, hiking, and avoiding the crowd
Now Boarding: Visiting Horseshoe Bend