Danny Ocean to stop at The Van Buren during 2023 tour
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Venezuelan-born Danny Ocean will be stopping at Phoenix’s The Van Buren on his 2023 tour.
Ocean’s 16-city tour will be stopping in Phoenix on Sunday, Feb. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Check out his full list of tour dates below:
Tour Dates:
- Feb. 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
- Feb. 03 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern
- Feb. 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
- Feb. 05 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
- Feb. 07 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
- Feb. 09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
- Feb. 10 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
- Feb. 11 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
- Feb. 12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
- Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
- Feb. 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
- Feb. 18 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
- Feb. 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
- Feb. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead
- Feb. 25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
- Feb. 26 – Miami, FL – The Oasis
Ocean’s style infuses electronic beats into hip-hop. His first hit was “Me Rehúso,” originally written as a Valentine’s Day gift for his then-girlfriend in 2016. He signed on with Atlantic Records and began expanding into the Latin pop arena, working with Karol G, Reik, and other artists like Ed Sheeran and Skrillex. He is now one of the most streamed Latin artists on Spotify.
