Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Couple onboard deadly plane crash near Seligman were headed to Las Vegas

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a plane was reported missing by the Federal Aviation Administration...
Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a plane was reported missing by the Federal Aviation Administration after it went off radar in a remote area north of Seligman.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County Deputies have identified a couple as the pilot and passenger who died in a plane crash near Seligman last week.

Authorities say they were headed to Las Vegas from Wichita Falls when around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the plane was reported missing after it went off the radar in a remote area north of Seligman. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report and saw smoke, but weren’t able to locate the aircraft. Later that day, an Arizona DPS Air Rescue Helicopter found the crash site, where they found the pilot, Chad Wilson, 42, and the passenger Brandi Wilson, 42, dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County

The circumstances that led up to the crash have not been released, but the investigation is still ongoing. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road and found a man with a...
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
Two women were arrested after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found in their car in...
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
Four people were killed after a crash involving a car and semi truck near Sedona.
4 dead after fiery crash between car, semi truck near Sedona
The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use more caution when passing...
ADOT warns drivers about driving in work zones after DPS trooper’s vehicle hit on I-10