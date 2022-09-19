Cooler temps, maybe some rain this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The low-pressure system that’s been bringing rain to northern California is cut off from the main jet stream, spinning off the coast of the Bay Area. However, it is forecast to be pushed into the west over the next 24-28 hours, but staying well to the north of Arizona. Even so, the upper-level southwesterlies from the low combined with a high to the east pumping in moisture from the south will give us a chance for rain in the mountains beginning tomorrow. The best window for rain in the Valley appears to be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, but accumulations are expected to be ¼” or less.

But we may see more rain in northeast Arizona where the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from areas that included Flagstaff and much of the reservation country and a portion of the Mogollon Rim. That watch begins tomorrow and could bring an inch of rain or more to some localized locations.

For sure the next few days will feature cooler temperatures as well. By Tuesday, with an abundance of clouds about, expect a high in the Valley around 100. Then for Tuesday through Friday, we should see highs in the low to mid-90s. There’s about a 40% chance for measurable rain both Wednesday and Thursday in metro Phoenix.

