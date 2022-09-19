Child hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:30 p.m. and found a child that had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are looking for a suspect. No information was released about the child’s age.

