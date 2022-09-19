Feed Arizona Children
Chandler police seek man who allegedly scammed woman out of $3,700 by impersonating AAA employee

Police are looking for an alleged crook who scammed an elderly woman out of hundreds of dollars.
Police are looking for an alleged crook who scammed an elderly woman out of hundreds of dollars.(Chandler Police Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are hunting for a man who scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a AAA employee.

According to Detective Eva Zermeño, Joe Miller is reportedly showed up at the woman’s home by saying he was an AAA employee, the roadside assistance and auto services company. Miller reportedly told the victim that there was severe damage to her car, particularly to the tire wheel nuts. He said that one of the wheels was about to fall off and that he could fix it for $3,700.

He and the woman then drove together to the bank, withdrew the money, and then, Miller reportedly did not work on the vehicle. Detectives were able to identify Miller using bank surveillance video, but authorities say that Miller goes by other names too, and that he might not be using that name currently.

Anyone with information or who might have been a victim of Miller is being asked to contact Det. Zermeno at 480-782-4105.

