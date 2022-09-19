ASU launches first comprehensive archive of COVID-19 tests, testing practices

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University has opened its first comprehensive repository of COVID-19 testing.

The repository is called Evidence Commons and houses more than 3,000 publicly available COVID-19 testing-related publications, research on diagnostic tests, and analyses of testing practices. The Commons was made possible thanks to a Rockefeller Foundation grant and has been incorporated into ASU’s COVID-19 Diagnostics Commons, the educational website that centers around COVID-related testing information.

Professor of practice in the College of Health Solutions at ASU and co-founder of the Biomedical Diagnostics program Mara Aspinall said, “COVID-19 tests have often been misunderstood, misinterpreted, and under-appreciated as a critical tool to fight the spread of this virus. Evidence Commons creates easy, single-site access to a comprehensive and interactive database of hundreds of testing related publications in an organized way.”

One of the repository’s features includes the Evidence Commons dashboard which allows scientists, various organizations, reporters, and corporations to look up data and research information.

“Testing has been essential throughout the pandemic, yet research on test technologies is hard to find and access. Broad access to this data will foster increased collaboration within and between the academic and diagnostics industry communities which is critical for innovation and future pandemic preparedness,” said Andrew Sweet, vice president of Global COVID-19 Response and Recovery at The Rockefeller Foundation.

To learn more about Evidence Commons, click here.

