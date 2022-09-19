Feed Arizona Children
Arrowhead Towne Center hosting job fair on Sept. 29; more than 30 stores are hiring

Now Hiring(Source: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Whether you’re looking for full-time employment or an extra side job to help make a few extra bucks, the Arrowhead Towne Center has jobs galore, and they’re making it super easy to apply and get an interview.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the shopping mall is hosting a job fair with more than 30 participating retailers. Major brands like Macy’s, H&M, Sephora, Zales, and LEGO are looking for some new hires, in addition to some smaller shops. Job applicants who attend can also enter to win a $100 Visa gift card!

For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

