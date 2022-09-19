ADOT warns drivers about driving in work zones after DPS trooper’s vehicle hit on I-10

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking drivers to drive more carefully, especially around work zones, after a trooper’s vehicle was hit on Interstate 10 in Phoenix over the weekend.

According to ADOT, the vehicle was hit from behind in a work zone in Phoenix. And while the crash was not deadly, the trooper had just returned from another crash site along the same freeway near 40th Street and Broadway.

Officials say data shows that four out of five victims of work zone crashes were either drivers or their passengers.

From 2017 to 2020, 61 people were killed in work zone-related crashes in Arizona, with more than 850 people killed nationwide in similar crashes in 2020.

2017: 18 fatalities, 31 serious injuries

2018: 17 fatalities, 23 serious injuries

2019: 15 fatalities, 22 serious injuries

2020: 11 fatalities, 23 serious injuries

Randy Everett, ADOT’s Central District Administrator, said during National Work Zone Awareness Week in April, “We have flashing lights, signs, and other safety equipment, but often the biggest factor is whether a driver is impaired, speeding or distracted in some way,” said Everett. “If you’re entering a work zone, your first instinct should be to slow down.”

