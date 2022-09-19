4 dead after fiery crash between car, semi truck near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after four people were killed in a crash over the weekend near Sedona.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday near Interstate 17 and State Route 179. The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling glass told DPS troopers that he was southbound on I-17 when his brakes failed. The driver says he got off the interstate at the Sedona exit (milepost 298) but couldn’t stop.

The semi then drove through a stop sign and collided with a car that was northbound on SR 179, sending both vehicles down an embankment. The truck landed on top of the car and erupted in flames.

While the truck driver was able to escape uninjured, four people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says that because of the fire’s intensity, investigators are still trying to determine the victims’ identities. Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.