Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

4 dead after fiery crash between car, semi truck near Sedona

Four people were killed after a crash involving a car and semi truck near Sedona.
Four people were killed after a crash involving a car and semi truck near Sedona.(File image courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after four people were killed in a crash over the weekend near Sedona.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday near Interstate 17 and State Route 179. The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling glass told DPS troopers that he was southbound on I-17 when his brakes failed. The driver says he got off the interstate at the Sedona exit (milepost 298) but couldn’t stop.

TRENDING: Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

The semi then drove through a stop sign and collided with a car that was northbound on SR 179, sending both vehicles down an embankment. The truck landed on top of the car and erupted in flames.

While the truck driver was able to escape uninjured, four people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says that because of the fire’s intensity, investigators are still trying to determine the victims’ identities. Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

TRENDING: Expect ‘simulated gunfire, controlled explosions’ during military training near Phoenix, Peoria this week

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road and found a man with a...
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
Two women were arrested after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found in their car in...
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a plane was reported missing by the Federal Aviation Administration...
Couple onboard deadly plane crash near Seligman were headed to Las Vegas
The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use more caution when passing...
ADOT warns drivers about driving in work zones after DPS trooper’s vehicle hit on I-10