Storm chances are back in the forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild evening in Phoenix for your Saturday with temps in the 90s as the sun sets. We hit 100 degrees today, which is the normal high for this time of year. We stayed dry today in Phoenix and will stay dry as we get into your Sunday.

Temps are going to inch up just a bit for tomorrow, with highs climbing to around 102 degrees in the low deserts. Plan on breezy conditions in the northern mountains for Sunday ahead of a system that will bring a chance of rain as we get into next week. Eastern Arizona could pop a few showers for Sunday, but they should be pretty limited. No widespread severe weather is expected for tomorrow.

Next week we will pull those rain chances west. Starting on Tuesday there is a 20% chance for some rain in Phoenix. We will keep those low-grade rain chances in the forecast through about Friday hovering in that 20-30% chance range. Temps will dip a bit as we drag cooler air into the area and add cloud cover.

By the middle of the week, our highs will dip back down to the upper 90s.

Have a great week!

