Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Storm chances are back in the forecast

It will be a dry weekend for the Valley with highs in the 100-102 degrees. There is a slight chance for rain this week and temps will drop to the upper 90s.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild evening in Phoenix for your Saturday with temps in the 90s as the sun sets. We hit 100 degrees today, which is the normal high for this time of year. We stayed dry today in Phoenix and will stay dry as we get into your Sunday.

Temps are going to inch up just a bit for tomorrow, with highs climbing to around 102 degrees in the low deserts. Plan on breezy conditions in the northern mountains for Sunday ahead of a system that will bring a chance of rain as we get into next week. Eastern Arizona could pop a few showers for Sunday, but they should be pretty limited. No widespread severe weather is expected for tomorrow.

Next week we will pull those rain chances west. Starting on Tuesday there is a 20% chance for some rain in Phoenix. We will keep those low-grade rain chances in the forecast through about Friday hovering in that 20-30% chance range. Temps will dip a bit as we drag cooler air into the area and add cloud cover.

By the middle of the week, our highs will dip back down to the upper 90s.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine and dry weather on the way for the Valley
Sunshine and dry weather ahead for the Valley
Sunshine and dry weather on the way for the Valley
Sunny weekend to close out the summertime
Sunny weekend to close out the summertime
Sun and clear skies are on the way for the Valley with weekend highs reaching 103.
Expect sunny, clear skies for last weekend of summer 2022!