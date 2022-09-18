Police seek suspect of bank robbery in Window Rock

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for a person who reportedly robbed a bank in Window Rock on Friday.

Navajo Police Department said that they responded to a silent alarm at the Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock on Friday, around 11:46 a.m. When they arrived, officers learned from employees that the bank had been robbed, and the unidentified suspect had left on foot. The Navajo Police Department, Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations, and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are working with the FBI for this incident.

Officers say the suspect is around 5 foot, 9 inches and was wearing a black baseball cap, black sweater, white t-shirt, white shorts, and black shoes. He was also carrying a black bag with a bright green, single-shoulder strap bag.

Navajo Police Department is looking for the suspect of a bank robbery that happened on Friday in Window Rock. (Navajo Police Department)

The Window Rock Police Department is asking anyone with information to share it with them by calling (928) 871-6111/871-6112 or 911. Tips can be reported online here.

