Police investigate body discovered in a container in north Phoenix

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were called early Saturday after a body was found in a container in a desert area near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads.

Around 6:45 a.m., Phoenix police say they got a call about human remains that were discovered in the area of Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of an adult inside a container. The victim has not been identified.

An investigation is underway to learn more about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers if they wish to remain anonymous.

