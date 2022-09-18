Feed Arizona Children
Police investigate body discovered in a container in north Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a container in north Phoenix.
Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a container in north Phoenix.(MGN ONLINE)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were called early Saturday after a body was found in a container in a desert area near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads.

Around 6:45 a.m., Phoenix police say they got a call about human remains that were discovered in the area of Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of an adult inside a container. The victim has not been identified.

An investigation is underway to learn more about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers if they wish to remain anonymous.

